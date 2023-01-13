UAE authority announces speed limit change on key road

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced revised speed limit on a key road in the emirate. RTA has reduced the speed limit on the Dubai-Hatta Road to 80 km/h. Currently, the speed limit is 100 km/h.

The speed limit on the sector extending between Dubai, Ajman and the Al Hosn roundabout, covering 6 kilometres has been reduced. Existing speed limit signs showing 100 km/h have been replaced with 80 km/h signs.

Red lines will be marked at the start of the speed reduction zone to alert drivers of the traffic safety standards in place. The speed reduction has been made in coordination between RTA and Dubai Police Headquarters.