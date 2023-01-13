With immediate effect, the Rapido bike-taxi service stops operating throughout all of Maharashtra.

People who are based in Maharashtra will no longer be able to use Rapido, which quickly acquired popularity for providing somewhat cheaper rides. After it was determined that Rapido did not have a licence to operate, which essentially means that it is operating unlawfully in the country, the Bombay High Court ordered the company to cease its bike-taxi service.

When requested to present evidence of the company’s lawful operations, Rapido was unable to do so in court. Therefore, the bike-taxi service will have to stop operating, and the business has agreed to stop operating by 1:00 PM starting today. The court has ordered Rapido to discontinue its vehicle service, 2-wheeler parcel service, and 2-wheeler passenger service.

Rapido requested a licence from the Maharashtra government to conduct two-wheeled bike taxis within the state, but this request was denied since the state has not yet established a policy to do so. According to the Economic Times, the court has stated that Rapido would be banned until January 20 notwithstanding the company’s agreement to cease operations.

The Maharashtra government has also come under fire for creating an ambiguous policy that allows bike taxis in the state. The court has also requested clarification on the policy or rules for two-wheeler taxi services. After that, the court instructed the government to ‘take a decision promptly’ since it ‘cannot keep the issue hanging over the fire.’

Furthermore, 200 employees may have been sacked from Ola, a well-known ride-hailing startup. Teams in technology and product are affected by the layoffs. It’s not the first time the business has let workers go. Sources claim the taxi aggregator let go close to 1100 workers last year. Ola has stated that the re-organisation process included layoffs. The rationale for the layoff is not shocking because many businesses utilise this justification as part of their layoff procedures. Employees in the Ola Financial Services, Ola Electric, and Ola Cabs verticals were impacted.