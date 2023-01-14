Actor Ezra Miller pleads guilty to charges of break-in and theft of alcohol at his neighbour’s home

Actor Ezra Miller entered a guilty plea to the counts of breaking into his neighbor’s house and stealing wine. The actor, who identifies as non-binary and favours the pronouns they/them, would forego a three-month jail sentence in exchange for a $500 fine, a court charge, and a year of probation.

Additionally, they would have to follow a set of requirements, which would include receiving treatment for their mental illness. Miller, who is most known for portraying the superhero speedster Flash in the DC film series, has been involved in a number of controversies and arrests that are allegedly the result of mental illness.

In this year’s multiverse superhero film ‘The Flash,’ Miller will be the star.

The film, directed by ‘It’ duology helmer, was supposed to be the big comeback of Michael Keaton in the role of Batman. Since the film is all about the multiverse, there can be multiple versions of the same character. Ben Affleck will also be seen as the Caped Crusader. Sasha Calle will also debut in DCEU as Supergirl.

Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, and Antje Traue also star.