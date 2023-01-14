Britain indicates battle tanks will be sent to Ukraine,

During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Britain would send Ukraine some of its main battle tanks along with additional artillery support.

According to media reports, Britain and Ukraine were in talks about delivering Challenger 2 tanks to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders.

British support will be coordinated with allies, according to Sunak’s office, after Germany, France, and the United States all said last week they would give Ukraine armoured vehicles.