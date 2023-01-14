Chandrababu Naidu burns copy of the Andhra government’s edict prohibiting public rallies.

Chandrababu Naidu, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, burned a copy of the government order in a bonfire at Naravaripalle in the Chittoor district on Saturday to wish the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana happy Sankranti.

The copy was burned as a show of defiance against the state government’s edict banning public meetings on highways by TDP President Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP president later addressed the crowd and declared, ‘Sankranthi is a significant celebration for Telugu people. It is important to consider how Telugus lived both before and after the TDP emerged. Even though the Telugu state was established by the legendary Late Potti Sriramulu, it was the Late NT Rama Rao who earned them renown.’

Mr. Chandrababu, ‘All groups of people are suffering as a result of this psycho rule, and parents are going through mental anguish for the future of their children.’

The former chief minister criticised the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led administration, saying, ‘This government is thinking otherwise. False cases are being brought against me, and even my meetings are not being secured by the authorities’ he explained.

Chandrababu Naidu commented, ‘If the Chief Minister, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has the support of the police, I have the support of the five crore people of the state.’

He emphasised once more that his fight was solely for the sake of the people of Andhra Pradesh and not for his own personal gain.