Chhota Rajan’s birthday celebrated with birthday posters in Mumbai, six held

Six people were detained by the Mumbai Police on Saturday following the posting of posters for the underworld figure Rajendra Nikalje in Malad. A kabaddi competition was scheduled to take place at the Ganesh Maidan in Kurar village, in Mumbai’s Malad East, on the day of Rajan’s birthday, according to the information on the poster.

Police acted quickly to take the poster down after images of it gained popularity. Six kabaddi event organisers were also detained by the police for putting up the posters.

According to sources cited by India Today, money used to fund the kabaddi tournament allegedly came from an illegal source. According to police, they are questioning those who have been detained to learn more about the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Smita Patil told India Today, ‘A case has been registered against six people in the Kurar police station. We are questioning these people and further investigation into the matter is still on.’

On the preceding night, between January 13 and 14, the posters were put up. The kabaddi competition was slated to take place on January 14 and 15 at 6 o’clock, according to the poster. The event is currently cancelled.