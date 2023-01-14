Commodity Market: Gold price surge sharply

Mumbai: Price of gold surged sharply in the Kerala market. Price of the yellow metal is edging higher for third day in a row in the state. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,600, higher by Rs 320 per 8 gram. In the last three days, the yellow metal gained by Rs 560 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 56,341 per 10 gram, registering 1.10% weekly gain. In the international market, gold prices surged around 2.95% in the week gone by and closed at $1,920 per ounce levels. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,901.80.Among other precious metals, silver edged 0.2% higher to $23.82, platinum gained 0.4% to $1,071.74 and palladium slipped 0.6% to $1,782.13.