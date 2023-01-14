CRPF member hurt in an IED explosion in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

In the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a suspected Naxalite-planted improvised explosive device (IED) burst on Saturday, injuring an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to a senior police official, the incident happened at around 8:45 in the morning close to Pegdapalli village within the boundaries of Tarrem police station. At the time, a road opening party of the CRPF’s 153rd battalion was out on patrol.

He said that ASI Muhammad Aslam was hurt when the pressure-activated IED exploded while the crew was cordoning off the area.

He added that the injured officer would be flown to Raipur for additional treatment after being taken to the CRPF’s Basaguda field hospital where his condition was described as stable.