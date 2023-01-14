Expert advises to have a banana, soaked almonds or soaked raisins instead of coffee in the morning

According to studies, eating a meal that is high in fats and proteins lowers harmful cholesterol levels in the body and prevents sweet cravings.

However, whether you start your day with tea or coffee, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar offers healthier alternatives.

She has worked with celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kangana Ranaut. She suggests starting your day with a banana, soaked almonds or raisins rather than tea or coffee in her most recent Instagram post. She outlined the advantages of this below.

‘If you’re struggling with digestion, gas, bloating or you’re low on energy or having cravings post a meal, have constipation then start your day with a banana. If you can’t have a banana or don’t like a banana then eat a local or seasonal fruit,’ she says in the post.

Why banana? In the caption, she wrote, ‘Banana, for all those who have digestion issues or get sugar cravings post a meal. Buy fresh, local variety. Buy at least 2-3 times a week and do not bring them home in plastic bags, use a cloth bag instead.’