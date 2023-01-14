Gas pipeline between Lithuania and Latvia explodes, no sign of an attack

There was no immediate indication of an attack when a gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia exploded on Friday, according to Lithuanian gas transmission operator Amber Grid.

A fire was seen raging at the explosion site in the northern Lithuanian county of Panevezys in video released by the public broadcaster of Lithuania, LRT. The chief executive of the Lithuanian pipeline grid operator reported that the fire had been put out.

Nemunas Biknius, chief executive of Amber Grid, stated at a news conference that ‘based on the initial assessment, we do not see any malicious cause, but the investigation will cover all possible options.’

Gas was no longer being supplied, but the CEO noted that one of two parallel pipelines carrying gas from Lithuania to Latvia had been damaged by the explosion, and Amber intended to restart supply by using the unaffected one.