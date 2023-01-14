Hyderabad food deliveryman jumps off third storey while being chased by dog, critically hurt

A food delivery man in Hyderabad who was being chased by a vicious pet dog jumped off the third storey of a building, seriously injuring himself. Mohammed Rizwan, a 23-year-old employee of the food delivery service Swiggy, was delivering a package to an apartment complex in Banjara Hills when the event took place.

In order to give a food package to K Shobhana, Rizwan went to the third floor of the Lumbini Rock Castle Apartments in Banjara Hills, said the police. German Shepherd dog belonging to the customer barked at him and lunged at the door when he knocked on the door of the apartment.

‘As soon as the door was opened, a German Shepherd aged 11 ran in that direction, barking. The dog followed me as I rushed back after becoming frightened. Without thinking, I sprang off the building out of terror’ Rizwan was cited as saying by TOI.

His health is critical after being transported to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). Owner of the apartment Shobhana requested an ambulance to transport him to the hospital.

‘As Rizwan was giving the buyer the package, her family’s German Shepherd pet dog ran out of the home and sprang at him. Rizwan tried to run away for safety, but he was afraid of being attacked. He leaped from the third storey of the building after the dog chased him,’ Banjara Hills inspector of police M Narender told Hindustan Times.

Mohammed Khaja, Rizwan’s brother, complained to the Banjara Hills police on Thursday night and asked for action. The Banjara Hills police filed a complaint against Shobhana under Section 336 (causing harm through negligence). The situation is being looked at.