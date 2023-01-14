Intel unveiled world’s fastest desktop processor: Details

Mumbai: Intel unveiled the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS desktop processor. The tech ginat claimed that this is the world’s fastest desktop processor as it can reach a speed of 6GHz without overclocking.

The Core i9-13900KS processor has about 24 cores (8 performance and 16 efficiency cores) with 36MB of Intel Smart Cache and 20 PCIe lanes. It also comes with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost technology, which will enable the processor to reach higher Max Turbo frequencies than before. The new desktop processor delivers a max turbo frequency of up to 6GHz. There is also 36MB of Intel Smart Cache for smoothly handling gaming and content creation workloads.

This CPU features 20 PCIe lanes — 16 PCIe 5.0 and four PCIe 4.0 lanes. The Intel Core i9-13900KS is compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards. The Intel Core i9-13900KS is now globally available for a starting price of $699 (roughly Rs. 57,000).