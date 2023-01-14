Iranian chess referee quarrels with governing body over support for women

Iranian chess referee Shohreh Bayat claims that she was expelled from a commission after making a gesture of support for her female countrymen at a competition in Iceland.

At a prestigious competition in October, shortly after Iranian protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in custody for violating a strict Islamic dress code, Bayat wore a T-shirt that read ‘Women, Life, Freedom.’

In a video interview with Reuters, 35-year-old Bayat said, ‘I don’t think it’s normal to stay quiet about this.’ She is one of many athletes who have argued with authorities regarding the hijab policy and shown support for anti-government protesters.

‘The issue of human rights is significant. If we keep quiet about these issues, I believe we won’t be able to forgive ourselves,’ she added.

Bayat claimed that the International Chess Federation (FIDE) had expelled her from its arbiters’ commission after she displeased its President Arkady Dvorkovich. Bayat was also accused by Iran of breaking hijab protocol at a tournament in 2020.