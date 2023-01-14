Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in the West Bank

Two Palestinian gunmen were killed by Israeli forces on Saturday in the occupied West Bank in what witnesses described as a running skirmish that was started by an army raid close to a flashpoint town.

Following a wave of street attacks in Israeli cities last year, military sweeps in Jenin and the surrounding areas have been intensified. The violence has made it less likely that the U.S.-sponsored peace talks, which broke off in 2014, will resume.

Israeli troops allegedly engaged in combat with gunmen before dawn, inflicting one casualty. According to the witnesses, two additional gunmen joined him in driving away, and after loading him up with locals, they continued driving while being pursued by the troops until they were shot.

According to a spokesperson for the army, troops opened fire on the car after coming under gunfire, but no Israelis were hurt. The car, which was involved in the incident and ran into a wall, had bloodstains inside.