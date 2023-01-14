John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome their third child

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have welcomed their third child. John, a delighted father, reportedly shared the good news during a private concert, according to People. The kid was born on January 13th, Friday.

The 43-year-old singer informed the crowd at a private performance that they had just welcomed the baby this morning. ‘What a wonderful day,’ he added.

The delighted parent continued by saying that despite having ‘not gotten much sleep,’ he ‘feels rejuvenated’ following having spent ‘a lot of time’ at the hospital.

Chrissy has yet to make any formal announcements, despite the fact that she is an avid user of social media and has chronicled her entire nine-month journey with her followers. The baby’s gender and name have not yet been disclosed, among other information.

The couple is already parents to son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 6.

The baby comes two years after the couple lost their son Jack in October 2020. Chrissy announced her pregnancy in August last year after keeping it a secret for months.