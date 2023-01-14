Joshimath-like danger is imminent in three Himachal villages, cracks in several homes

Other states have also raised concerns in response to the Joshimath crisis. Along with Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh is also perched precariously. In the challenging terrain of Himachal Pradesh, three villages—Nagani, Thalaut, and Faagu in Seraj valley of Mandi district—are experiencing conditions similar to Joshimath, with house cracks causing panic among the locals.

Locals claim that before the Kiratpur-Manali highway’s four-lane project began in 2018–19, life in these villages was as usual. 2020 marked the beginning of the cracks. The four-lane project must be finished by 2024.

In these three villages, at least 32 homes, three temples, and a few other structures are in danger.

Due to the cracks in their residences, the locals are on the verge of being evicted. They claim that despite three teams visiting the village and promising them fair compensation, they never received it.

‘What would they be doing with compensation when they are homeless,’ a local said.

They claim that despite assurances from the government, they experience constant fear whenever it rains.

An elderly woman from the village of Faagu named Chamari Devi described the ordeal while saying, ‘I spent my entire life here. People are now asking us to leave this place. Where would we go from here?’

Saina Devi was the name of a different local from Nagani village who added: ‘Our house is completely broken due to four-lane highway work. We have five kids, so it’s very tough for us to leave from here.’

Beena Devi, 38, a native of Thalaut village, explained the situation as follows: ‘The government talked about providing compensation, but where should we go with kids, elders, and so many other things?’