Joshimath sinking: Uttarakhand to investigate NTPC’s involvement

The government of Uttarakhand will look into whether land subsidence caused by NTPC’s underground tunnel work also resulted in cracks appearing in an already ‘sinking’ Joshimath.

The Joshimath landslides’ root cause will be looked into by eight institutes.

After landslides, cracks appeared everywhere, including on house, hotels, and military structures. The town is sinking every hour, and one of the likely causes of this could be the extensive construction in and around the unstable land.

Although NTPC’s tunnel construction has currently been put on hold, the government will look into whether it was to blame for this crisis.

Environmentalists had previously warned that the use of explosives during tunnel work rather than tunnel boring machines might result in landslides in Joshimath.

Over 720 buildings in the Joshimath have developed cracks as a result of land subsidence, and thousands have already been relocated. The unsafe buildings have been identified by a red marker and will be taken down. In the economically fragile area, demolition work has already started.