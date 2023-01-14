DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Malaysia Open badminton: Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy enter semi-finals

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semifinals of the Malaysia Open. The Indian duo defeated Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi  of China by ‘17-21, 22-20, 21-9’ in the quarterfinals.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face World No. 17 Lian Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in the semi-final. The Chinese pair defeated 7th seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Indian ace shuttler H.S Prannoy bowed out of the men’s singles after losing ‘16-21, 21-19, 10-21’ to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in the quarterfinal . In the women’s singles,  PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Malaysia Open in the first round.

 

