Prohibitory order under Section 144 imposed in this district till January 26

Gurugram: The district administration in Gurugram has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC till January 26 in the district. The district administration announced that flying drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, hot air balloons, kite flying and Chinese micro lights will be prohibited in the district till January 26. All cyber cafes, PG houses and hotels will have to maintain records and identity documents of the visitors.

‘Orders have been issued in view of security reasons to curb the activities of anti-social elements on the occasion of Republic Day. Action will be taken against those who disobey the orders under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,’ said District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

Also Read: Air India cancels several flights, reschedules some: Details

Earlier the Noida police have imposed prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPC in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The prohibitory order will be in force till January 31. The decision was taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus and also to ensure safety measures keeping in mind the Republic day celebrations. As per the order issued by the authority, shooting with drones has been completely prohibited within the 1 km periphery of any government offices during this period. Playing loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am is also banned. Religious processions and gatherings were also banned. Religious gatherings will be allowed only with the permission of the zonal police.