Randeep Hooda passes out while riding a horse, and suffers serious injuries.

Randeep Hooda is unfazed by the physical changes needed for filming. In order to fit into his part as Sarbjit, the actor has lost roughly 18 kg. There are plenty such examples. Veer Savarkar, the actor who is both appearing in and directing Swatantra, has once again shed 22 kg for the film. However, he suffered serious injuries when he passed out while riding a horse. But because of his weight loss, his fall had a greater impact because he scarcely has any muscle left in his knee area.

The actor had to go through a significant makeover in order to play Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, shedding 22 kg. Randeep, however, passed out while riding a horse. According to rumours, there is scarcely any muscle left around his knee because he shed 22 lbs for the role. As a result, his knee and leg took a tremendous amount of damage from the fall. The actor may need surgery after suffering a left leg injury.

Reports say, Randeep received medical attention at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor got hurt a few days ago and was taken right away to the hospital. For the time being, he is to remain in bed completely. He is receiving treatment right now, and an update on his health is awaited.