Snowfall in Himachal draws tourists as Delhi, Haryana prepare for another cold wave with no relief from thick fog

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for another cold wave to hit several northern states in the next few hours, new snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Manali, Himachal Pradesh, has already begun drawing large numbers of tourists.

Authorities in Delhi have begun constructing additional shelter homes after the weather office predicted cooler temperatures starting on Saturday.

Due to the chilly weather, the Haryana government on Friday extended the winter break for all state schools until January 21.

All public and private schools in Haryana will remain closed until January 21 as a result of the extension of the winter break, according to a notice from the Directorate of School Education in that state.

The schools will now reopen on January 23, instead of January 16, as originally planned.

However, the notice stated that classes would still be held for Class 10 and 12 students who must show up for their board exams.

The national capital experienced a partly cloudy sky while the day’s high temperature rose to 21.5 degrees Celsius, slightly above average.

On Saturday, the IMD is predicting partly cloudy skies with moderate morning fog. It is anticipated that both the maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the range of 20 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Following a light snowfall in Shimla and its suburbs, tourists have begun pouring into the queen of hills, and hotel occupancy has increased by 10% to 15%.

The joy of visitors and locals was short-lived, though, as the snowfall was followed by rain and sleet.

The dry spell was broken by intermittent rains that pelted several low-lying areas. The travel and tourism sector is banking on snow to boost weekend travel.