Southern United States lashed by severe storms and dozens of destructive tornadoes killing at least seven people

At least seven people were killed on Thursday when the Southern United States was battered by powerful storms and dozens of damaging tornadoes. According to the National Weather Service, the area was struck by about 45 tornadoes in one day.

According to Gary Weaver, deputy director of emergency services, six individuals perished in the storms that struck central Autauga County in Alabama. Trees toppled and rooftops were torn off as the tornado tore through Selma’s downtown, a significant location for the civil rights struggle in the 1960s.

The tornado caused ‘serious’ damage, according to Mayor James Perkins, who also urged people to stay away from downed power lines and blocked roadways.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, in her tweet, said that she was ‘sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms’. The storms and tornadoes also hit the neighbouring state of Georgia, as a six-year-old girl lost her life after a tree fell on her.