Tehran-Riyadh ties to take place seven years after it was cut off over Riyadh’s execution of a Shiite cleric

The restoration of Tehran-Riyadh relations may very well occur seven years after Iran severed diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia over Riyadh’s execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. After Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian stated that both parties are searching for ways to normalise relations between the two sides, it is thought that there is a chance for bilateral restoration of relations between the two west Asian enemies.

‘There was an agreement in our points of view to continue with the Saudi-Iran dialogue in what would eventually normalise relations between the two countries,’ Amirabdollahian told a group of reporters on Friday in Beirut, while referring to the meeting with his Saudi counterpart in Jordan last month.

This was the highest level of interaction between Saudi Arabia and Iran since 2016.

‘We welcome the restoration of normal relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,’ Amirabdollahian said. The hope, he added, is that eventually ‘we reach an agreement on reopening diplomatic missions and embassies in Riyadh and Tehran.’