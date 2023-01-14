UAE authority releases updated speed limits

Dubai: Dubai police has released the updated speed limits on the roads. The new speed limits were are set as per technical reports on traffic flow submitted by engineers.

The speed limits range from 60 to 120kmph. On the Mohamed Bin Zayed and Emirates roads, the speed limit remains 110kmph, while on several internal roads, it is set at 70kmph. Earlier the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the speed limit on part of the Dubai-Hatta Road has been reduced from 100kmph to 80kmph. The change covers the sector extending between Dubai, Ajman, and Al Hosn roundabout, covering approximately 6 kilometres.

Here are the latest speed limits on the emirate’s roads: