US Justice Department brings new rule on pistol attachments to improve gun safety

The implementation of a new rule targeting pistol attachments known as ‘stabilising braces’ by the U.S. Justice Department on Friday marked a significant step in the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen gun control laws.

A stabilising brace is an accessory that can be attached to a pistol to transform it into a sawed-off shotgun-like short-barreled rifle. These are regarded as particularly deadly weapons because they have the strength of a traditional rifle but are much simpler to conceal.

Since many years ago, short-barreled rifles have been subject to stringent laws, such as the National Rifle Act, which among other things mandates additional taxes and background checks for private transfers.

According to department officials, the new rule makes it clear that pistols modified by a stabilising brace are subject to those extra requirements.

“This regulation improves public safety and stops people from disobeying the regulations that Congress passed nearly a century ago. Congress decreed that sawed-off shotguns and short-barreled rifles should be subject to stricter regulations than the majority of other firearms during the time of Al Capone,’ Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Steven Dettelbach (ATF).