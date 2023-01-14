Water shortages in 3 Agra villages caused by flouride in groundwater

In Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, Fatehpur Sikri and other nearby villages are experiencing a groundwater crisis because the water they have access to is fluoridated.

Residents of these villages have been having problems because the groundwater is either completely dry or tainted with fluoride.

The only water they can drink is extremely saline, so many people have left the village.

There are about 2,500 people living in the three small villages that make up the gramme panchayat Pachgai Kheda. Fluoride-laced water has had an adverse effect on a significant number of these. Some of them are confined to beds.

There are no drinkable water sources at any of the hand pumps, according to Bhagwan Singh, a local resident, who spoke to India Today.

According to him, RO plants have stopped operating because of the high fluoride content.

Currently, efforts are being made as part of the Nirmal Jal Dhara programme of the rural development department to provide drinking water to these villages.

According to Dr. SK Kalra, drinking water that contains fluoride weakens bones and hurts joints.

The teeth experience the first effect, turning yellow and fragile, he claimed.

The Allahabad High Court has received a petition regarding the water crisis, and the case will be heard there in April. The court has requested that the concerned government agencies show up in court.