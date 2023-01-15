800 players expected to take part in Jallikattu starts in Madurai, Tamil Nadu

On Sunday, the renowned sport of Jallikattu got under way in the Tamil Nadu village of Avaniyapuram in the Madurai district.

Aneesh Sekhar, the district collector for Madurai, said: ‘All necessary preparations have been made to ensure a successful Jallikattu. ensuring the players’ and bulls’ safety. Bulls are protected in the play arena by three levels of barricading, as are spectators.’

‘We’ll follow all regulations by Supreme Court as well as government of Tamil Nadu. In Avaniyapuram, there is direction from high court. Only 25 players will be playing around (at one time). We’re expecting more than 800 players to participate,’ ANI quoted Aneesh Sekhar as saying.

Extensive rules for Jallikattu events had recently been announced by the Tamil Nadu government.