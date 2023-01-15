Akhilesh Yadav, the head of SP, claims that the BJP lied about Ganga Vilas like cruise service

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, recently asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is inventing information regarding the opulent river cruise ship MV Ganga Vilas. According to him, such a service has been in operation for a very long time. It has been around for seventeen years.

As he attended the party leader Manoj Kumar Pandey’s mother’s death anniversary, he spoke with the media and remarked, ‘This boat tour has been offered for many years; it is not brand-new. It has been running for 17 years, and just a few portions have been added, according to someone who claims to have begun it.’

‘When it comes to fabrication and public relations, the BJP is well ahead. Additionally, rumours claim that it features a bar’ Yadav continued by saying that only BJP members could determine whether a bar was present on the trip.

There won’t be any non-vegetarian food or alcohol on board, though, said Raj Singh, founder and CEO of Antara Luxury River Cruises, which is running the MV Ganga Vilas.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi signalled the departure of the opulent cruise ship MV Ganga Vilas. In 51 days, it will travel 3,200 kilometres through 27 river systems in five states in India and Bangladesh, making it the supposedly longest river cruise in the world.

With 36 passengers and 18 suites on board, it offers three decks and all the luxuries.

The first cruise ship ever built in India, the MV Ganga Vilas, set out from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and will go via Bangladesh to Dibrugarh in Assam.