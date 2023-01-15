Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman is all set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming drama series ‘Lioness’ at Paramount

Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman has been cast in a key role in Paramount+’s new drama series ‘Lioness.’ He will play US Secretary of State Edwin Mullins in the series, according to the most recent reports. It’s interesting to note that Freeman has previously portrayed high-ranking US government officials.

He previously portrayed the US President in the movie ‘Deep Impact’ and the Speaker of the House in the movie ‘Olympus Has Fallen,’ who eventually serves as acting President.

He played the Vice President in the sequel to ‘Olympus Has Fallen,’ ‘London Has Fallen,’ and the President in the third movie, ‘Angel Has Fallen.’

He also played the director of the CIA in the film adaptation of Tom Clancy’s ‘The Sum of All Fears’ and Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court in a guest role on the CBS show ‘Madam Secretary’, which he executive produced.

‘Lioness’ is based on a real-life CIA programme. As per the official series description, it follows ‘Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organisation from within.’