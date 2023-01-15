Hong Kong radio host dubbed the ‘world’s most durable DJ’ by Guinness World Records dies at the age of 98

After more than seven decades on the air, a cherished Hong Kong radio personality known as the ‘world’s most enduring DJ’ by Guinness World Records passed away at age 98.

Fans referred to Reinaldo Maria Cordeiro, also known as ‘Uncle Ray,’ as an industry titan who launched the careers of many local singers and introduced pop culture to generations of Hong Kong listeners through his long-running radio shows.

Over the years, he conducted interviews with a large number of pop icons, including the Beatles, Bee Gees, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra.

According to a committee organising his funeral, Cordeiro passed away on Friday in Hong Kong while being surrounded by relatives and friends who sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ as a farewell.

The veteran DJ was ‘a prominent figure in Hong Kong popular culture’ who made ‘considerable contributions to the Hong Kong music scene’, the city’s culture minister Kevin Yeung said Saturday.

Born in Hong Kong in 1924, Cordeiro was the fifth of six children in a family descended from Portuguese immigrants.