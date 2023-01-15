Hyderabad’s eight nizam, Mukarram Jah, dies in Turkey

The titular Nizam VIII, Mukarram Jah, passed away on January 14 in Istanbul, Turkey, at the age of 89. His children will depart for Hyderabad on Tuesday with the mortal remains in order to fulfil his wish to be buried in his native country.

‘We are deeply saddened to inform that Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, H.E.H The Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passed away peacefully in Istanbul, Turkey late last night at 10:30pm (IST),’ a statement from Mukarram Jah’s office said.

After the necessary rituals have been performed, the burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs. The body will first be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace upon arrival.

Before the Princely State of Hyderabad was merged with the Indian Union in 1948, Mukarram Jah was born to Mir Himayat Ali Khan, also known as Azam Jah Bahadur, the first son of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of the state.

The final Nizam, who was born in 1933, relocated to Turkey and was living there.