Imran Khan: President Alvi will urge Shehbaz Sharif for a majority test.

Imran Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan, asserted that Arif Alvi, the president of the nation, will ask Shehbaz Sharif for a vote of confidence shortly.

In a media conference in Lahore and in an interview on Hum News TV on Saturday night, Khan said, ‘Shehbaz Sharif tested us in Punjab; now it’s his turn to show if he enjoys a majority in the National Assembly or not.’

As the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) threatened to resign over the subject of local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf stated,’ In the first, Shehbaz would be tested for a trust vote; and subsequently we have other plans for him.’

Notably, President Alvi is a member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Imran Khan’s political organisation.

After obtaining Chaudhry Parvez Elahi of the PTI-vote PMLQ’s of confidence, Punjab Governor Baligur Rehman of the PML-N advised the former on Thursday to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s troubled prime minister, was ousted from office last year following a high-stakes midnight drama in which 174 members of the country’s National Assembly voted against him.

The cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is the first Pakistani prime minister to have his or her position terminated by a vote of no confidence.