India Meteorological Department predict cold wave in these regions from January 16-18

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted severe cold wave condition in New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) from January 16 to 18. The national weather agency said that the minimum temperature expected to settle around 3 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions and foggy weather prevailed over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Several flights scheduled to depart from the national capital were delayed due to a low visibility in the region. Northern Railway officials said at least 20 trains were running late.