India’s imports of vegetable oils rises 28% in December

New Delhi: Imports of vegetable oils, comprising edible and non-edible oils to the country surged 28% in December last year. Data released by the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India revealed this.

As per the data, the total imports rose to 15,66,129 tonnes tonnes in December. It was at 12,26,686 tonnes a year ago. The import of edible or cooking oils increased to 15,55,780 tonnes from 12,16,863 tonnes, while the shipments of non-edible oils rose to 10,349 tonnes from 9,832 tonnes. In the edible oil category, the import of refined palmolein surged to 2,56,398 tonnes in December 2022 from only 24,000 tonnes in the year-ago period. The imports of crude palm oil rose to 8,43,849 tonnes.

The vegetable oil year runs from November to October. During November-December 2022, the import of vegetable oils increased by 30% to 31,11,669 tonnes. It was at 24,00,433 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.