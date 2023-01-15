JDU dissociates itself from Ramcharitmanas remarks made by Bihar education minister, says ‘internal matter of RJD’

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is allied with the Bihar education minister Chandrashekhar, has distanced itself from the controversy and stated that it is up to the RJD to take action or not against the minister as pressure on him to apologise for his hate remarks against the Hindu religious book ‘Ramcharitmanas’ has increased.

Rajiv Ranjan, also known as Lalan Singh, the national president of Janata Dal United, said in a statement to India Today that his organisation respected all castes and religions. Lalan Singh, when asked if the RJD should take action against the minister, responded that he was not in charge of the RJD.

‘I have not taken RJD’s responsibility nor do I have control over the party. It is an internal matter of the RJD and I think that the party is competent to take decisions in this regard. The Janata Dal United respects all religions and their religious scriptures,’ said Lalan Singh.

The national president of the JDU also attacked the BJP, claiming that the saffron party only engaged in racially and ideologically divisive politics for political purposes.

‘The BJP is Badka Jhootha Party and it has not fulfilled any promise it has made in the last eight years. The BJP only believes in creating communal tension. The saffron party only believes in charging communal sentiments,’ he said.