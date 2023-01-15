Letv launches new smartphone named ‘S1 Pro’: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Letv launched new smartphone named ‘S1 Pro’ in China. The device is currently available to pre-book in China for CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 11,000 in Sunny Blue and Titanium Black colours. It will go on sale in the country on January 17.

This smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.The Letv S1 Pro is powered by a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T7510 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset features a single 13-megapixel primary sensorand a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter.

The Letv S1 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W USB Type-C wired charging. This 5G smartphone runs on an unspecified Android-based operating system and comes with Huawei Mobile Services.