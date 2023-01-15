Man dies in J&K’s Rajouri under unclear circumstances, 3 officers suspended

According to police, a 23-year-old man mysteriously passed away in the Jammu and Kashmir district of Rajouri on Saturday. In the meantime, the case led to the suspension of three officers.

Sources confirms that, the deceased, Sher Singh, was a native of the Rajouri district’s Dagal village in the Kalakote subdivision. He had previously been a labourer.

On Thursday, a man was returning home to celebrate the Lohri festival when he went missing. The body was eventually discovered by the police, who then turned it over to the family for final rites.

But rather than carrying out his final rites, his relatives blocked the road near Solko Morh and demanded an investigation into the circumstances of his death and that the police be held accountable.

A relative of the dead informed that, ‘On Friday, we learned that he was laying in an inebriated state at Siot and that instead of taking him to the hospital, the officers took him to the police station.’

According to the officials, the body was moved to the community health centre in Kalakote for a postmortem on Saturday night following a thorough investigation and legal action.

Mohammad Aslam, the senior superintendent of police in Rajouri, reportedly stated three officers stationed at the police naka in the Bakhar neighbourhood have been suspended for failing to take the man to the hospital.

The officer declared that the inquest process had begun in this case.