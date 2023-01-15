Manish sisodia says, CBI confiscated computer to access files, falsely accuse me

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, allegedly attempted to remove ‘confidential files’ from his computer and inserted edited files to falsely link him to the liquor policy case. A day after CBI investigators visited the location to gather documents in what the Aam Aadmi Party referred to as ‘CBI raids,’ Arvind Kejriwal’s deputy released the statement

On Saturday, CBI officials insisted that no ‘raid or search’ had taken place and that the agency had merely ‘visited’ the location to gather documents.

Even though he hasn’t been named as an accused, Manish Sisodia has claimed that the CBI is attempting to falsely implicate him in the case.

‘I have clear apprehension that CBI has seized the CPU to destroy the confidential files/documents stored therein and will implant/edit files in the CPU and use the same to falsely implicate me as my name is not on the CBI chargesheet as an accused with respect to the afore-mentioned case,’ the Delhi deputy chief minister said.

‘The CPU from the conference room of my office was seized without following the due procedure laid down. From the perusal of the [CBI] notice, it was perceived that the notice was handwritten to the Secretary, and immediately the CPU was seized which shows the malafide of the officer,’ Sisodia said in his statement.

‘As integrity of the seized electronic device is quintessential to establish the case, it is important to ensure the hash value of the data record is taken by the Investigating Officer at the time of seizure,’ he added.

In essence, a hash value is an electronic fingerprint. It is essential for figuring out and verifying the data’s integrity.

Manish Sisodia claimed that neither a hash value nor an image of the seized documents were taken by CBI officials after the seizure.