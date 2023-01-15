MG launches 2023 MG Hector Facelift in India: Price and features

Mumbai: MG Motor India has officially launched the 2023 Hector facelift in the country at the Auto Expo 2023. The 2023 MG Hector facelift will be available in 5 variants namely Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro & Savvy Pro. , It has been presented in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations and price starts from Rs 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV is powered by 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which makes 143bhp and 250Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a manual or a CVT. The 2.0-litre diesel engine makes 170bhp and 350Nm of torque and comes only with a manual transmission.

The 2023 Hector facelift features India’s largest 14-inch HD Portrait touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets a first-in-segment Digital Bluetooth key with key-sharing function. The company has introduced Level 2 ADAS in the SUV with 11 features including Traffic Jam Assist (TJA). It is equipped with the segment-best i-SMART technology with over 75 connected car features.

The safety features include 6 airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all four-wheel disc brakes, a 3-point seat belt for all seats, electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors.