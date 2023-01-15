Month after university ban, Taliban claims that women’s rights are not their top priority.

Days after denying there would be a permanent ban on women attending universities, the Taliban has stated that lifting restrictions on women is not a top priority for the Afghan government.

The Taliban leadership has forbade women from attending universities and working for non-governmental organisations. Due of the curbs’ violations of Afghan women’s rights, they have drawn worldwide attention.

The Taliban declared on Saturday that it would not tolerate any behaviour that contravened Islamic law and that any issues relating to limitations on women’s rights would be resolved in accordance with the group’s local policies.

According to a Taliban spokesperson, the group does not prioritise lifting restrictions on women.

The Taliban released a statement repeating their position on the matter days after 11 nations urged the group to lift all restrictions on women and girls, allowing them to return to public life, pursue an education, and find employment.

In December, the Taliban imposed a blanket ban on all women enrolling in colleges and universities until further notice. This action led to protests because it effectively prohibited women in the country from continuing their education past the sixth grade.

The Taliban leadership had previously issued several restrictive orders, and this was the most recent. The Taliban has ordered all Afghan women to appear in public wearing nothing but clothes from head to toe. Women were also instructed to leave the house only when absolutely necessary, and then only with a male relative.