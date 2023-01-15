Noise launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based consumer tech brand, Noise launched new smartwatch in the markets. The new wearable named ‘NoiseFit Twist’ is priced at Rs 1,999 and is available for purchase on gonoise.com and Amazon India in 5 colours : Black, Wine, Silver, Midnight Blue, Gold and Pink.

The smartwatch comes with 1.38-inch TFT round display with a resolution of 240×240 pixels and a pixel density of 246 PPI. It comes equipped with Tru Sync technology which equips a single chip BT calling, ensuring seamless pairing along with an advanced calling experience. Users can now enjoy stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by in-built speakers and microphones. It also allows calling from the dial-pad and access to recent calls.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

It has the inbuilt Noise Health Suite, which equips the device to track all vitals like SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleeping and breathing patterns, and activity levels. It also comes with female cycle tracking along with 100 sports modes and 100+ watch faces.