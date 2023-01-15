Reconciliation between Prince Harry and the royal family could take place before the coronation, says reports

Following the release of his frank tell-all memoir ‘Spare,’ Prince Harry may make amends with the British royal family before King Charles III is crowned in May, according to a source on Saturday.

The Sunday Times reported that a source close to the king who is also familiar with Harry and his wife Meghan felt a meeting will happen in the near future before the coronation on May 6.

‘It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it’s fixable,’ the newspaper quoted the source as saying in a report published on its website.

‘It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of ‘his people’ he trusts who always had his back, so he doesn’t think he’s being ambushed,’ the source added.

After months of anticipation and a blanket publicity blitz, Harry’s book ‘Spare’ went on sale Tuesday, clocking up a record 1.4 million English language sales in its first 24 hours.