Scientists from China claims to have created ultrastrong, yet stretchable steel

Chinese researchers assert that by developing a new type of steel, they have overcome a steelmaking issue. The team’s newly developed steel is ‘ultrastrong yet flexible,’ they claim.

The newly discovered ductile metal may stretch by 18 to 25%, according to the researchers. Additionally, it is capable of supporting the weight of a 2-ton car on a piece of steel little bigger than a fingernail.

The team from Shenyang’s Northeastern University, the Max Planck Institute for Iron Research in Germany, Jiangyin Xingcheng Special Steel Works, and Shenyang National Laboratory for Materials Science published their findings in the peer-reviewed journal Science on Friday.

The super-strong steel that can absorb a lot of energy during collisions would find use in the automotive, aerospace, and equipment industries since companies could shape it into intricate designs.

Strength and flexibitility are typically mutually incompatible. Creating ultratough steel that can also stretch was a significant problem for scientists. However, there is a market for such a material in infrastructure and transportation as it is safe and lightweight.