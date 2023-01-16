3 more suspects in custody in connection with Imran Khan assassination attempt case

Police announced on Monday that three more suspects had been arrested in connection with the failed attempt to assassinate Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan at a rally for his party last year.

‘Two PML-N activists — Mudassar Nazir and Ahsan Ali — have been arrested from Gujranwala division for their social media posts,’ police said.

For his alleged role in assisting the primary suspect, Muhammad Naveed, in obtaining the weapon used in the attack, Tayyab Butt, another suspect, was arrested, according to authorities.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was leading the long march to demand snap elections when gunmen opened fire on him and others while they were standing on a truck with a container on it in the Wazirabad area (about 150 kilometres from Lahore). Khan sustained bullet wounds to the right leg.

Muhammad Naveed, the main suspect who started the shooting on Khan, and his cousin Waqas were previously arrested by police. While Waqas is in the JIT’s custody on a physical remand, Naveed is on judicial remand.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was given custody of the three recently detained suspects after the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was granted custody of them by an anti-terrorism court for a three-day physical remand.

Khan recently claimed that the JIT members are under pressure to disassociate themselves from the assassination plot investigation’s findings. Khan emphasised that ‘the powerful quarters were behind the assassination attempt on me.’

His party asserted that ‘three shooters’ were dispatched to assassinate Khan.

According to the report, police have apprehended one shooter and are still looking for the ‘two others.’

A forensic lab claims that Khan was struck by three bullets fired from Naveed’s gun.