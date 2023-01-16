A prominent Pakistani attorney has been shot and killed inside the Peshawar High Court.

After a well-known Pakistani lawyer was shot and killed by another lawyer on Monday, the bar room of the Peshawar High Court became a murder scene.

Abdul Latif Afridi, 79, was sitting in the bar area when a student attorney started shooting at him. The culprit, named Adnan, was detained after the incident, reported PTI.

When Afridi arrived at the hospital, the staff there immediately declared him dead. The hospital official reported that the Pakistani lawyer was shot six times.

A well-known attorney and past president of the Supreme Court Bar Association was Abdul Latif Afridi.

Additionally, Abdul Latif Afiridi played a significant role in the Pakistani attorneys’ campaign that led to the reinstatement of former Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry.

According to the Pakistan Police, Abdul Latif Afridi’s attack was motivated by ‘personal hatred.’