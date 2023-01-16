Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Sourav Ganguly meet at her office

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister, and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly met in Nabanna, Kolkata.

The discussion went on for about fifteen minutes. The meeting’s agenda has not yet been made clear.

According to rumours, Mamata Banerjee had requested a meeting with the former cricket player.

In the last year, Sourav Ganguly and Mamata Banerjee have met twice at the Bengal secretariat. Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to Sourav Ganguly’s home in South Kolkata in July 2021 to wish him a happy 49th birthday.

Sourav Ganguly entertained Union Home Minister Amit Shah for dinner at his residence in Kolkata in May of last year, sparking rumours that he would enter the electoral arena. Sourav Ganguly, however, claimed that he knew Amit Shah because of his work with the latter’s son starting in 2008.

Sourav Ganguly responded right away when asked about his relationship with Mamata Banerjee after hosting Amit Shah that she was very close to him.

Sourav Ganguly announced in a cryptic post that he would ‘enter a new chapter’ of his life in June 2022. Once more, his tweet sparked online discussion about his potential foray into politics. However, Ganguly made it clear that he intended to introduce an educational app.