Border Security Force recovers 3 kilo heroin, arrests 2 near India-Pakistan border

Jaipur: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered heroin worth Rs 30 crores and arrested 2 persons near the India-Pakistan border near Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. BSF arrested the smugglers after getting specific information from the intelligence agency of the Border Security Force.

The drug was dropped at the border using drones. BSF Troops fired on the drone and lobbed Illumination Mortar Bombs. The troops recovered 6 packets weighing approximately 6 kg including the packing material. The price of suspected heroin recovered in the international market is 30 crores.

The search is on for 2 other smugglers who came from Punjab in a car. The troops also recovered a car with a number plate of Punjab.