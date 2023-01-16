Congress promises Karnataka housewives Rs 2,000 each month.

If elected to power in the forthcoming state election, the Karnataka Congress on Monday pledged to offer Rs 2,000 a month to a housewife in every family. Their accounts will immediately get the money.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made the announcement during the Na Nayaki event, which the Karnataka Congress hosted at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. According to the BJP, 1.5 crore housewives will profit from the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ programme.

Priyanka Gandhi spoke to the crowd and said, ‘Do you think your life has been better since the BJP came to power? Has your life changed in any way? Before casting your vote, consider the last few years and assess your life.’

Added she, ‘Don’t you want a degree and a career in the government? Don’t you want the autonomy to choose what’s best for your family and yourself? You excel at politics.’

The party had only a few days earlier pledged to give every home in the state 200 free electricity units each month.

The Congress’s attempt to alleviate the burden of excessive LPG costs and daily expenses that a woman must endure is the Gruha Lakshmi plan. According to the Congress, when a woman is empowered, her family as a whole and the country as a whole are also empowered.

By May, Karnataka is scheduled to have its assembly elections, and both the BJP, the state’s ruling party, and the Congress, its main opponent, are eager to win.