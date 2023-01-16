Due to shallow water, luxurious cruise ship MV Ganga Vilas stuck in Bihar’s Chappra

According to reports from news agency ANI, the luxury river cruise MV Ganga Vilas, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, became stuck on its third day of travel in Bihar’s Chhapra district because of the Ganga’s shallow water.

Due to a lack of water near the Doriganj area in Chhapra, the 62-meter-long vessel that is conducting the longest river cruise in the world became stuck in the river. In order to allow passengers to visit the archaeological site of Chirand, the cruise was scheduled to dock at the shore.

A team from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) arrived at the location to remove the tourists as soon as the information became public.

To get to Chirand Saran, all of the passengers were transferred to small boats. The most significant archaeological site in the region is Chirand Saran, which is situated southeast of Chappra.

In response to the incident, Chappra’s CO Satendra Singh stated that Chirand has made suitable preparations for tourists. ‘SDRF team is stationed at the ghat so that immediate actions can be taken in case of any untoward situation. Due to less water, there is a problem in bringing the cruise to the shore. Therefore, efforts are being made to bring tourists through small boats,’ Singh said.