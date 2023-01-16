Indian Railways cancels 297 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel 297 trains, change origin station of 42 and short terminate 36 trains on Monday, January 16. These trains were cancelled due to maintenance, operational reasons and also due to dense fog in some part of the country.

According to the national transporter, 4,183 trains were affected and 4,240 trains were cancelled due to fog during winter from December 2021 to January 2022

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

00109 , 00470 , 01315 , 01316 , 01367 , 01368 , 01371 , 01372 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02517 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03649 , 03650 , 04129 , 04130 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04652 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06623 , 06624 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07462 , 07463 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 08881 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12369 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12888 , 12987 , 13019 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14525 , 14526 , 14606 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14864 , 15025 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15111 , 15112 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15715 , 15904 , 17309 , 17310 , 17333 , 17334 , 19614 , 20832 , 20948 , 20949 , 22167 , 22197 , 22441 , 22442 , 22959 , 22960 , 22986 , 30411 , 30412 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38034 , 38305 , 38310 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538

How to confirm if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement